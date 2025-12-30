Vasilije Adzic has found opportunities limited at Juventus this season, and the attacker is increasingly eager to see his situation change. Having struggled to secure regular minutes, his lack of involvement has become a growing concern as the campaign progresses and competition for places remains intense.

At the beginning of the season, Adzic was encouraged by assurances that he would feature more prominently under Igor Tudor. That promise played a key role in his decision to remain at the club rather than pursue a loan move during the previous transfer window. However, circumstances have since shifted following Tudor’s departure from the managerial role, altering the outlook for the young attacker.

A changing situation at Juventus

With Luciano Spalletti now in charge, Adzic appears to have fallen down the pecking order. The new manager does not currently view him as one of the players he can consistently rely upon, which has limited his chances of making an impact. As a result, Juventus are now required to reassess his role within the squad and consider what steps would best serve both the player and the club.

The lack of game time has prompted renewed discussion about his future, particularly as Adzic continues to seek opportunities to develop through regular football. A temporary move away from Turin is increasingly being viewed as a realistic solution, especially given the depth Juventus possess in attacking areas.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Loan move now under consideration

Interest in Adzic has been present since the summer, with several clubs expressing a willingness to take him on loan for the remainder of the season. Juventus were initially reluctant to sanction such a move, preferring to keep him within the squad. However, that stance now appears to be softening.

According to Tuttojuve, representatives of Adzic and the Bianconeri are expected to hold discussions to evaluate his future. The report suggests the attacker is keen to secure more consistent playing time and may formally request permission to leave on loan during the next transfer window.

Given his limited involvement so far, Juventus may be more open to agreeing to such a request than they were previously. Allowing Adzic to gain valuable experience elsewhere could benefit all parties, ensuring the player continues his development while the club retains a long-term asset. The outcome of the forthcoming talks is likely to shape his immediate future as the season enters a crucial phase.