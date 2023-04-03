Youngsters playing time: Where does Juventus rank among Serie A clubs?

This season, Juventus have adopted a new policy, as they’re finally beginning to utilize the youngsters who have been developing through the Primavera and Next Gen ranks.

At this stage of the season, the Bianconeri have five young players who have earned regular spots with the first team. In addition to Nicolò Fagioli and Fabio Miretti who have become regular starters, Matias Soulé, Samuel Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenechea have also earned permanent spots in Max Allegri’s first team.

So where does the Old Lady ranks amongst Serie A clubs in terms of giving opportunities to youngsters?

According to ilBianconero, Juventus land sixth on the list, with 2.596 minutes of playing time handed to players born after January 1st, 2001.

For their part, Atalanta are leading the charts with more than 5000 minutes. Gian Piero Gasperini’s regular starting formation features the likes of Rasmus Hojlund, Giorgio Scalvini and Matteo Ruggeri.

Verona and Udinese complete the podium, while Lecce and Salernitana sit fourth and fifth respectively.

Ironically, runaway Serie A leaders Napoli are at the bottom of the table, as the report has apparently disregarded Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, possibly because he hasn’t developed in the club’s youth ranks.

So here is the full list as published by the source:

1. ATALANTA – 5.136’

2. VERONA – 4.231’

3. UDINESE – 3.508’

4. LECCE – 3.156’

5. SALERNITANA – 2.734’

6. JUVENTUS – 2.596’

7. SAMPDORIA – 2.242’

8. EMPOLI – 2.441’

9. ROMA – 2.205’

10. MONZA – 1.753’

11. BOLOGNA – 1.539’

12. TORINO – 1.463’

13. SASSUOLO – 988’

14. SPEZIA – 975’

15. MILAN – 760’

16. CREMONESE – 636’

17. LAZIO – 375’

18. INTER – 317’

19. FIORENTINA – 112’

20. NAPOLI – 0’