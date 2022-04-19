“Your pain is our pain” Lapo Elkann leads condolence messages as Ronaldo loses son

Lapo Elkann and several Juventus players have sent condolence messages to Cristiano Ronaldo after he lost his child.

The former Juventus striker has just announced that he and his partner lost a baby boy as she gave birth to twins initially.

The mother of the baby and his twin sister survived, leaving the Ronaldo’s heartbroken.

The current Manchester United forward revealed the baby’s demise on his social media pages, and he received a lot of condolence messages.

Elkann, cousin of Juve President Andrea Agnelli and one of the heirs to the family fortune, sent a message out on Twitter, which reads:

“Your pain is our pain. We are all with you, Georgina and your family. I love you very much, Lapo. Have strength.”

Football Italia reports that the likes of Alvaro Morata, Paulo Dybala and Miralem Pjanic, who were his teammates at Juventus, also sent him messages.

It is hard to comprehend the pain he would be going through now. Hopefully, he and his family will recover from it soon enough.

Ronaldo scored over 100 goals for Juventus between 2018 and 2022 and the attacker helped us win Serie A and other trophies before leaving the club in the summer.