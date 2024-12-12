The aftermath of the Champions League victory over Manchester City also witnessed a special moment between Juventus star Kenan Yildiz and the iconic Alessandro Del Piero.

The Bianconeri produced a terrific showing, overcoming the Premier League champions by two unanswered goals courtesy of Dusan Vlahovic and Weston McKennie.

Nevertheless, Yildiz was also one of the best performers on the pitch. He caused havoc on the left flank and threatened Ederson’s goal on a couple of occasions, and produced the assist for the opener with a sublime cross.

After the contest, the 19-year-old was interviewed by CBS Sports who had Del Piero doing punditry. This set the stage for an amicable exchange between the legendary Juventus icon and the teenager who has recently inherited his iconic Number 10.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

“Alex, it was nice to see you. I wanted to say hello before the match, but I didn’t see you. You’re the best,” this was followed by an embrace between the men, reports IlBianconero.

“It was a great win after on the back of a top display. I’m really happy, especially for the team. Manchester City are a fantastic team, but we went out on the pitch with a lot of confidence, we played a great game in front of an incredible atmosphere from the fans.”

The Turkiye international reveals that Juventus had done their homework on the training ground ahead of the big clash.

“We studied them in training. They are a great team so we had to think about the defensive phase first. We conceded little. On the pitch, we always try to give our best. I’m always happy to score but the important thing is the achieve victory.

“The injuries? What we have to do is recover as best we can after the games to avoid new injuries. Some players are slowly coming back.