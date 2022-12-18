Youri Djorkaeff says Italy does not grow its young talents

Former Serie A star Youri Djorkaeff has blasted Italian clubs for showing a lack of faith in young players, suggesting it is the reason Italy failed to qualify for this World Cup.

The Italians have missed back-to-back World Cups despite owning one of the top leagues in the world and winning Euro 2020 in Wembley.

It is a remarkably sad reality and Djorkaeff suggests they could be in a different position if they were particular about grooming young talents like Spain and other countries.

He said via Calciomercato:

“There was talk of imitating France while I was still at Inter and you never did. Spain grows young people, Holland invests in young people, Italy never, never. It is not normal for the blues not to be here”.

Juve FC Says

Max Allegri has previously been considered a manager who does not like to use young players, and the Bianconeri gaffer has had to prove that wrong.

He has now given debuts to the likes of Fabio Miretti, Nicolo Fagioli and Samuel Iling-Junior, even though the latter is not Italian.

If other clubs follow his example and start trusting their young Italian talents, the national team will get an endless supply of football talents.