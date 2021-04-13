Youth revolution set to continue as Sporting youngster is on Juve’s shortlist

After the acquisitions of Federico Chiesa, Dejan Kulusevski and Weston McKennie in the previous summer, Juventus are expected to go on in their quest to rejuvenate the squad.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport (via ilBianconero), the Italian champions are on the pursuit of young left-back Nuno Mendes from Sporting Lisbon.

Currently, veteran Alex Sandro remains the obvious first choice for the spot, whilst Danilo has an able replacement whenever called upon.

Gianluca Frabotta was promoted from the U-23 squad at the beginning of the campaign, but is yet to fully convince.

On the other hand, Mattia De Sciglio is expected to remain at Lyon beyond his loan spell, and Luca Pellegrini has been unable to play on permanent basis for Genoa this season.

Therefore, reinforcements are very much needed in this department, especially with Sandro entering his thirties and no longer as dynamic as he once was.

At the tender age of 18, Mendes managed to climb his way through the ranks and earn himself a consistent spot in the starting lineup of the capital club.

The teenager is described by the source as a modern fullback who likes to push forward.

The Portuguese has so far made 22 league appearances for Sporting this season, contributing in one goal and an assist.

It should also be mentioned that the famous white and green Portuguese side was once the home of Cristiano Ronaldo, before sealing his famous transfer for Manchester United in 2003.

CR7 was also 18-years-old at the time.