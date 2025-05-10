Mattia Zaccagni has experience playing under Igor Tudor, having been a part of his Lazio squad. Given this background, Zaccagni is familiar with the tactical demands that Tudor places on his wingers, and this insight is something that will likely be useful as Tudor now takes charge at Juventus.

Juventus Undergo Squad Changes

Juventus, known for having some of the finest players in Italy, underwent significant changes when Thiago Motta took over as manager. The club reshaped its squad to fit Motta’s preferred system. The Bianconeri’s season started strongly under Motta, but as the months passed, their form began to falter. This decline ultimately cost Motta his job, and now Juventus is focused on qualifying for the Champions League under Tudor’s guidance.

However, with no transfer window available for Tudor to bring in new players who align with his tactical approach, he has to make do with the current squad. This means that some players who were brought in to suit Motta’s vision find themselves struggling for playing time, one of whom is Francisco Conceicao. The winger, who has been used as a wingback, has not adapted well to this role and has seen limited minutes on the pitch.

Zaccagni’s Experience Under Tudor

Zaccagni, who played under Tudor at Lazio, explained the key attributes Tudor expects from his wingers. As quoted by Calciomercato, Zaccagni said:

“Tudor’s winger must have legs and physique, he looks for the engine.”

For Conceicao, this would mean adapting to Tudor’s expectations or risking the possibility of his loan move not being made permanent. It’s clear that Tudor values players who bring energy, physicality, and stamina to the wing, a crucial element in his tactical setup.

Conceicao now faces the challenge of adjusting to Tudor’s demands if he is to remain at Juventus beyond this season. Whether or not he can fulfil the role and earn more playing time will determine his future with the club.