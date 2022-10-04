While Juventus started their campaign on the wrong foot, Napoli are currently sitting on top of the Serie A table with seven points ahead of the Bianconeri.

Despite losing four key players in the summer (Insigne, Mertens, Koulibaly and Fabian Ruiz),the Parternopei are enjoying a thrilling start to the season, partially thanks to their new signings, and chief amongst them is Khvicha Khvaratskhelia.

The Georgian has been simply sensational, contributing with five goals and two assists in his first eight Serie A outings, while impressing in Champions League routings against Liverpool and Rangers.

Unfortunately for the Bianconeri, they missed out on a phenomenal player who only costed Aurelio De Laurentiis 10 million euros.

Former Palermo and Milan fullback Cristian Zaccardo was one of the intermediaries who helped in forging the deal between Dinamo Batumi and Napoli.

The 2006 World Cup winner confirms that Milan and Juventus were both interested in Kvaratskhelia.

However, he believes that the northern giants were happy with their current left wingers, which is why they ultimately opted against signing the 21-year-old Georgian.

“I was only present for the negotiations with Napoli, but I felt that Milan and Juventus were already satisfied with Rafael Leao and Federico Chiesa,” he told la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.

Eventually Juventus ended up signing another left winger in Filip Kostic, so one would wonder if the management already has regrets over this one.