Zakaria attracting attention of clubs from the Premier League and Bundesliga

Chelsea has decided against retaining Denis Zakaria following his loan spell from Juventus last season. The midfielder was deemed surplus to requirements at Juventus shortly after joining the club and subsequently made a move to Chelsea.

However, Zakaria struggled to make an impact at the London club, resulting in Chelsea declining their option to secure his transfer permanently. Nevertheless, according to reports from Calciomercato, there are clubs in the Premier League who have expressed interest in signing him.

The report suggests that Zakaria has garnered admirers among Premier League teams, indicating the possibility of a potential return to the English top flight. Additionally, clubs in the German Bundesliga may also be considering adding him to their squad.

Juve FC Says

Zakaria is one of our many unwanted players returning to the Allianz Stadium and the club must be willing to offload him, even if it is for a small fee.

Max Allegri does not want the Swiss midfielder and it makes no sense to keep him on the bench at the club.

Instead, we need to negotiate a fair deal with another club and allow the former Borussia Monchengladbach man to leave.

Having a bloated squad will affect us in the next campaign, so we must spend this summer sorting out the future of fringe players.