“Zakaria is a successful acquisition” Nedved discusses what the Swiss midfielder brings to Juventus

Pavel Nedved is delighted Juventus secured the signing of Denis Zakaria, and he believes the Swiss midfielder is the player they have needed.

The former Borussia Monchengladbach man moved to the Allianz Stadium in the last transfer window.

Before his arrival, Juve had struggled in midfield and needed to change things there to make progress.

Max Allegri eventually offloaded Aaron Ramsey and Rodrigo Bentancur, while Zakaria joined the Bianconeri.

He scored on his debut against Verona and he was in good form against Sassuolo in the Coppa Italia last night.

Before the game, Juve vice president and former player, Nedved, discussed his transfer.

He said via Calciomercato: “I think he can play both in front of the defense and from the middle wing. He is a substantial midfielder who has long levers, what our department has lacked so far. Zakaria is a successful acquisition, for this I congratulate to executives for the market.”

Juve FC Says

Zakaria has been one of the finest midfielders in Europe for some time now. Signing him represented a major coup.

The Bianconeri needed his help, and we got it, meaning we would almost certainly have a better second half to this season.

The midfielder has not looked like he would need time to adapt and we can only hope he keeps getting better.