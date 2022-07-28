Zakaria is ready to step up in Pogba’s absence

Denis Zakaria is ready to step up to play an important role at Juventus in the absence of Paul Pogba.

Pogba has just suffered a knee injury that might require surgery and a lengthy recovery period.

The transfer window is open, and Juve could still add a new midfielder to their squad.

However, that might make the squad too big, and their best option is probably to look inwards.

The Bianconeri have quite a few midfielders and they even want to offload a number of them.

However, they might now have to keep some so they can play in the place of Pogba.

Zakaria is ready to take up that role even though he expects his new teammate to come back stronger.

He said, as quoted by Il Bianconero: “When we heard about Pogba it was a very sad moment. We have many players in midfield, not just me, who can play in his place. We will have to understand how the coach will want to line up in his absence. How is Paul? I talked to him. right after he got hurt. It’s a tough time and it’s normal to be like this but Paul is strong, he has a great character, we’re sure he’ll be back soon and he’ll give us a big hand to win.”

Juve FC Says

Zakaria was one of the sought-after midfielders in Europe before we signed him in January.

We expect him to be a successful buy at the club, and he needs to do better in this campaign.

After a good preseason with the rest of the team, he should do well this term.