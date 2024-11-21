Former Juventus full-back Gianluca Zambrotta only had words of praise for two young Juventus stars, as well as their coach Thiago Motta.

The 47-year-old was a key star for the Bianconeri between 1999 and 2006, playing in various roles. The Italian was versatile enough to play either as winger or a full-back, and also used to feature on both flanks.

Therefore, one could say that Andrea Cambiaso might be Zambrotta’s heir at the club. The 24-year-old has also been impressing while playing in different roles on the flanks.

The 2006 World Cup winner heaped praise on his young compatriot while highlighting his meteoric rise from the lower divisions to become a staple with the national team.

“I really like Cambiaso for his spirit. He started in Serie D and is an example for everyone,” said Zambrotta in his interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero.

“He has grown in quality in recent years and is very versatile, he can play both high and low. He is an asset for Juventus and Italy.”

The retired Italian player also lauded Juventus’ new signing Francisco Conceicao.

“I really like Conceiçao’s style. He’s one of those quick and fast players who can change the game. Juve and Giuntoli will have to do everything they can to keep him at the club. On his day, he makes the difference.”

Zambrotta left Juventus amidst the Calciopoli scandal in the summer of 2006 to sign for Barcelona. This is where he met a young Thiago Motta.

“On the pitch, he was a very intelligent and tactical player. He had an excellent touch and quality in his feet, something he is bringing back to his role as coach.

“But now, I see him much calmer and more thoughtful. I like his serenity and coolness. On the pitch, he was definitely more hot-headed.”