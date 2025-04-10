Gianluca Zambrotta discussed the latest development at Juventus, while urging the management to pursue Sandro Tonali.

The 48-year-old was one of the best full-backs in his generation, and he reached the peak of his powers during this time with the Bianconeri between 1999 and 2006.

However, his popularity in Turin plummeted after abandoning the cause following the club’s demotion to Serie B amidst the Calciopoli scandal, He sealed a transfer to Barcelona before later returning to Italy through the gates of Milan.

Nevertheless, Zambrotta continues to follow Juventus closely, and he believes the management was wrong to show Thiago Motta the door at this early stage of his managerial stint.

“I wouldn’t have sacked Motta because it was supposed to be a three-year project,” he told La Gazzetta dello Sport (as translated by Football Italia).

“The club asked him to qualify for the Champions League, and he was just one point below the top four. Motta paid a high price for eliminations from Coppa Italia and Champions League, and the seven goals conceded against Atalanta and Fiorentina.

“In the end, he also paid for Giuntoli’s choices. If you pick a young coach like Motta, you have to back him. On the other hand, I felt that the support from the management disappeared.”

(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

The 2006 World Cup winner also believes Juventus were wrong to offload Nicolo Fagioli, Moise Kean and Danilo.

“I wouldn’t have sold Fagioli, who is having a great season at Fiorentina, just like Kean,” he said.

“They should have kept an experienced defender like Danilo. Both [Fagioli and Danilo] should have been treated differently by the club.”

On the other hand, Zambrotta would be happy to see Newcastle’s Tonali making his transfer to Juventus

“Yes, because he’s an important midfielder, as he’s proving in the Premier League. I agree on the need to strengthen the Italian core. It’s something that, in the long run, strengthens the club and the national team.”

Juventus are being heavily linked with the Italy international, even though convincing the Mapies to sell the 24-year-old remains easier said than done.