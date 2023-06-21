Zaniolo breaks silence on report linking him with a move to Juventus

Nicolo Zaniolo has addressed the rumours surrounding a potential move to Juventus, six months after his departure from Serie A to join Galatasaray.

Zaniolo, known for his exceptional technical abilities, is regarded as one of the most promising Italian players in Europe, distinguishing himself from other attackers in the national team.

His unexpected move to Turkey in the January transfer window surprised many fans and pundits, but he has been proving his value at Galatasaray. Despite this, Juventus is reportedly interested in bringing him back to Italy.

According to several reports, Juventus is considering including Weston McKennie as part of their bid for Zaniolo, a proposition that could be accepted.

However, Zaniolo has stated that he is content at his current club but acknowledges that a potential move in the future cannot be completely ruled out.

Zaniolo told TV Play as quoted by Football Italia “I am happy in Turkey, we’ll see what happens on the transfer market,” .

“You can never say never, we’ll see.”

Juve FC Says

Zaniolo is a top talent who could make an impact on our team if we add him to the group.

The attacker is proving his worth in Turkiye and showing he is a real talent who can thrive on the European stage.

It would be interesting to see if we can strike an agreement with Galatasaray to bring him back to Serie A before the next season starts.

Before the club even advances in the talks, they must be sure he is a player Max Allegri expects to do well in his team.