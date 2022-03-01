Zaniolo cheers for Juventus, but Roma set a hefty price tag

In the last few weeks, the transfer gossips linking Nicolò Zaniolo to Juventus have intensified.

The young Italian is a longtime transfer target for the Bianconeri, and it appears as if they’ll try their luck next summer.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato, the versatile player is a childhood Juventus supporter.

As for Roma, they do not consider any player to be non-transferable. After all, everyone has a price, but in Zaniolo’s case, it’s a rather hefty one.

In fact, the report claims that the Giallorossi will ask for 80 million euros to allow their star to complete a summer switch.

This season, the 22-year-old is once again playing regular football after seeing his career derailed by back-to-back ACL injuries.

Moreover, the report states that the capital side intends to offer the former Inter and Fiorentina youngster a contact extension. His current deals expires in 2024.

Zaniolo has thus far contributed in two Serie A goals and three assists for José Mourinho’s side this term.

Juve FC say

Zaniolo is undoubtedly one of the most talented players of his generation. Perhaps even the best.

However, his transfer price might be an excessive one in the current state of affairs.

After all, the winger has been mostly missing for the last two campaign due to two serious injuries.

Although he looks healthy once again, he’s yet to return to his best form as proven by the stats.

Perhaps Zaniolo is a risk worth taking for Juventus, but only if Roma agree to significantly lower their asking price.