Zaniolo confirms he is a Juventus fan and names his idol

Nicolo Zaniolo, the sought-after target of Juventus, has recently expressed his lifelong support for the club and revealed that he considers one of its top players as his idol.

Throughout his professional career, the talented attacker has consistently attracted the attention of the Bianconeri. It was widely anticipated that he would leave AS Roma and join Juventus. However, at the time of his departure from Rome, the Turin-based club was not prepared to integrate him into their squad. Consequently, Zaniolo made the move to Galatasaray in Turkiye, where he has thrived and delivered impressive performances.

Now, once again, the rumours have resurfaced linking Zaniolo to a potential move to the Allianz Stadium. In response to these speculations, he has openly admitted that he has been a devoted fan of Juventus since childhood. However, he emphasised that he is content and fulfilled with his current situation in Turkiye, should a transfer fail to materialise.

He also named Paul Pogba as his idol. Zaniolo said via Football Italia:

“I am open to anything, including staying at Galatasaray. Obviously, Juve are Juve, even without the Champions League or other international tournaments.

“I have supported Juve since I was a kid, my idol was Pogba. Playing at Juve would make me very happy. We are talking about a big club.

“I repeat if the opportunity makes all three happy – Galatasaray, me and Juve – then it is very welcome. Otherwise, I am happy in Turkey. I am not going to create expectations for myself, whatever happens will be fine.”

Juve FC Says

It is refreshing to hear this confession from Zaniolo, one of the finest Italian players on the market at the moment.

The attacker will surely make a return to Serie A in the future and it would be great if he joins us when he comes back.