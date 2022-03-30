Zaniolo out of Mourinho’s untouchable list: Transfer boost for Juventus?

This season, Juventus hasn’t been the lone Serie A side to experience highs and lows. In fact, this has almost been a trending theme in Italian football (which partially explains why the title race remains wide open).

For their part, Roma have been on the headlines for all sort of reasons since the start of the season, as José Mourinho’s first season in the capital has been filled ups and downs.

It is widely known that the Special One is far from content with his current squad, and will be hoping to ring some major changes in the summer.

So could it spell the end of a certain Juventus target?

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Mourinho has listed seven Roma players on his untouchables list, but it doesn’t include Nicolò Zaniolo.

The reported list features goalkeeper Rui Patricio, veteran defender Chris Smalling, currently-injured wingback Leonardo Spinazzola. midfielders Sergio Oliveira, Lorenzo Pellegrini and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, and of course the club’s new favorite Tammy Abraham.

As for Zaniolo, the manager left him out of the formation that sealed a memorable 3-0 win in the Derby della Capitale against Lazio.

Therefore, this could prove to be a major opening for Juventus to land their transfer target in the summer who has a contract with Roma until 2024.

Nevertheless, the Giallorossi surely won’t let him leave on the cheap, so the Bianconeri management will have to splash the cash to secure the winger’s services.