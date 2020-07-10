Zaniolo over Tonali for Juventus

Nicolò Zaniolo is more of a priority for Juventus than Sandro Tonali and the club may be able to make a move for him in August.

Corriere dello Sport report that Roma are keen to keep Zaniolo, however it would be hard to resist selling him, if an ‘important’ offer is made this summer.

The newspaper reports that Juventus have always been keen on the youngster and club director Fabio Paratici has been in talks with his agent for some time, as well as with Roma CEO Guido Fienga.

Juve are preparing to make an offer and August is expected to be decisive with Zaniolo now more of a priority than Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali, who looks set to join one of the Milan clubs.

For now, the Bianconeri are on standby, but the matter will be discussed again in August when Juve have made some sales and Roma’s position is clearer.