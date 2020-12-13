Zaniolo social media post makes Juventus fans dream of his signing

Nicolò Zaniolo is one of Italy’s most exciting player, and it is normal that Juventus has been named as one team that wants him.

The AS Roma attacker has been linked with a move to Turin, but his current side is not considering selling him.

Nevertheless, it seems that he has given a hint to the fans of Juventus that he is thinking about their club.

He posted an image on Instagram recently with just a red heart as the caption.

However, he had taken that picture at the Allianz Stadium when Roma faced Juventus, and the Bianconeri fans couldn’t help but notice it.

They also seem to have committed themselves into misunderstanding the post, because most of them dropped comments on it showing that they are dreaming of having him in their team.

Tuttosport curated some of the comments from the Juventus fans and here are some of the responses:

“He’s back but with the black and white shirt”

“Come on, from next year that stadium will be your new home “,

“Allianz Stadium is waiting for you”,

“come to Juve”

The report, however, went on to say that on the transfer front, Juventus remains interested in signing him, but they are simply monitoring his situation in Rome at the moment.