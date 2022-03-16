Zaniolo to Juventus? The Italian already has allies in Turin

Since the very start of his playing career, Nicolò Zaniolo’s path has never been an easy one.

As a teenager, the player had to move between several academies (including Genoa, Fiorentina and Inter), before finally making the big splash at Roma.

But just when the sky seemed to be the limit, the Italian endured two back-to-back ACL injuries that kept him out for almost two seasons.

However, the 22-year-old is a true fighter. This season, he returned to prominence, playing a key role in José Mourinho’s side.

The versatile player has been a transfer target for Juventus since the days of Fabio Paratici. Although Federico Cherubini is the man in charge now, the management still appreciates the player’s talent.

Moreover, JuventusNews24 explains how Zaniolo already has key allies in Turin, including Max Allegri who has spoken highly of the youngster in the past.

In addition to the manager, the Roma star shares a friendship with Federico Chiesa. The two played side-by-side with the Italian national team’s youth ranks.

And we should also add that Moise Kean is another close friend for the the right winger.

Juve FC say

As it’s often the case, Juventus can be a tempting option for Italian players. We saw it with Manuel Locatelli last summer. The former Sassuolo man was excited to reunite with his national teammates in Turin, who helped him making himself at home from the get-go.

Reminiscently to Locatelli, Zaniolo is another childhood Juventus supporter – yet another aspect that increases the possibility of a future switch.