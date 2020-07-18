All Stories, Transfer News

Zaniolo wants to leave Roma

July 18, 2020

According to Sportmediaset, Nicolo Zaniolo wants to leave Roma this summer and Juventus have him high on their list of transfer targets.

The self-confessed Juventino has been on the Bianconeri’s list for some time now, and after a lengthy spell on the sidelines, the 21-year-old has returned to action for the Giallorossi.

Sportmediaset suggest that despite the youngster saying he’s still in love with Roma, he may be looking for a ‘change of air’ this summer, with Juventus the most likely destination.

Fabio Paratici is a big admirer of the player who famously had him at the top of a discarded paper list of targets last year.

