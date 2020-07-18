According to Sportmediaset, Nicolo Zaniolo wants to leave Roma this summer and Juventus have him high on their list of transfer targets.

The self-confessed Juventino has been on the Bianconeri’s list for some time now, and after a lengthy spell on the sidelines, the 21-year-old has returned to action for the Giallorossi.

Sportmediaset suggest that despite the youngster saying he’s still in love with Roma, he may be looking for a ‘change of air’ this summer, with Juventus the most likely destination.

Fabio Paratici is a big admirer of the player who famously had him at the top of a discarded paper list of targets last year.