Zaniolo wants to play with his friend Moise Kean

Nicolo Zaniolo, a transfer target for Juventus, shares a strong friendship with fellow Italian international Moise Kean. As rumours continue to link Zaniolo with a move to the Bianconeri, the talented attacker has openly expressed his dream of playing alongside Kean at the same club.

Zaniolo, who is currently on loan at Galatasaray, is attracting interest from several clubs, with Juventus considered one of the most enticing destinations for him. His skill set makes him an appealing option for the Turin-based club, while Kean is expected to remain with Juventus beyond the current transfer window.

If Juventus secures the signing of Zaniolo, it would reunite the former AS Roma player with Kean, and their existing friendship could potentially develop into on-field chemistry that benefits the team. The combination of their talents and camaraderie could prove advantageous for Juventus.

Speaking about Kean, Zaniolo said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Often underrated. I would like to play with him, at Gala or Juve.”

Juve FC Says

Zaniolo and Kean are two of the finest young players from Italy now and having them in our squad would be impressive.

The board is working on several deals and we back them to make the right decision, even if it means signing another player instead of Zaniolo.

However, Zaniolo is one player who will return to Serie A soon and we must put ourselves in a position to sign him as he keeps shining in Turkiye.