Zaniolo’s agent confirms there are no talks ongoing between his client and Roma

Nicolo Zaniolo’s agent has confirmed they are not in talks with AS Roma over a contract extension.

The attacker has been on the radar of Juventus for much of this season and he still has a deal with Roma until 2024.

That seems a long way from now, but a player of his calibre could leave at any time if the club doesn’t secure a long-term agreement with him.

Juventus is always on the lookout for top Italian talent to add to their squad and they could move for the Azzurri star at the end of this season.

That should be enough reason for Roma to extend his deal as soon as they can.

However, they don’t seem worried with the player’s agent, Claudio Vigorelli, insisting no talks are ongoing and the player is focused on his football for now.

“With regards to the possible renewal of Nicolò’s contract, I wish to make clear that at this moment there are no negotiations with Roma,” Claudio Vigorelli told the Corriere dello Sport via Football Italia.

“Nicolò is totally concentrated on ending the season in the best possible way in Serie A and the Conference League, with the utmost effort and determination.”

Juve FC Says

Zaniolo will eventually leave Roma if they continue to struggle to win trophies and he could land at Juve.

However, for now, the Giallorossi have no reason to worry about his future because he would spend the next few seasons with them, even if he wants to run down his deal.

That doesn’t mean Juve is not plotting a move for him and it would not be a surprise if they make Roma an offer in the summer.