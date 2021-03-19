Zaniolo
Transfer News

Zaniolo’s agent responds to Juventus transfer rumours

March 19, 2021 - 12:00 pm

Nicolò Zaniolo is one player that has been linked with a move to Juventus ahead of the next transfer window.

The AS Roma attacker is one of the most exciting forwards in Italian football and he should be playing for a side like  Juventus.

After making a bright start to life in Rome, he has been unfortunate with injuries recently and suffered two ACLs last year.

He is still recovering from the last one and only just started training on his own, ahead of the Euros later this year.

Despite being out of action, the links to Juventus will not go away and the Bianconeri could attempt to sign him when the transfer window reopens in the summer.

His agent, Claudio Vigorelli, has recently had to face questions over his future and clarified that all they are focused on at the moment is to get him back on the field again.

“Right now, we are only thinking of his return to the pitch with Roma,” Vigorelli told Tuttosport via Football Italia.

He hasn’t played a game for Roma in this campaign and he is already in a race against time to play some part before the campaign ends.

Juve will want to see him prove that he still has his ability on his return to action before they make their move.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

ronaldo

Another Real Madrid star teases about possible Ronaldo return

March 19, 2021

Diego Forlan in awe as Ronaldo dismisses critics ‘in just 30 minutes’

March 19, 2021

Milik could arrive with Juventus for 12 Million Euros this summer

March 18, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.