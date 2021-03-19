Zaniolo’s agent responds to Juventus transfer rumours

Nicolò Zaniolo is one player that has been linked with a move to Juventus ahead of the next transfer window.

The AS Roma attacker is one of the most exciting forwards in Italian football and he should be playing for a side like Juventus.

After making a bright start to life in Rome, he has been unfortunate with injuries recently and suffered two ACLs last year.

He is still recovering from the last one and only just started training on his own, ahead of the Euros later this year.

Despite being out of action, the links to Juventus will not go away and the Bianconeri could attempt to sign him when the transfer window reopens in the summer.

His agent, Claudio Vigorelli, has recently had to face questions over his future and clarified that all they are focused on at the moment is to get him back on the field again.

“Right now, we are only thinking of his return to the pitch with Roma,” Vigorelli told Tuttosport via Football Italia.

He hasn’t played a game for Roma in this campaign and he is already in a race against time to play some part before the campaign ends.

Juve will want to see him prove that he still has his ability on his return to action before they make their move.