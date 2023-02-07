Zaniolo’s Turkish switch leaves an opening for Juventus future

While the winter transfer session has already expired in the majority of European leagues, the Turkish Super Lig market remains in full swing, as the doors remain open until Wednesday.

Hence, Galatasaray will have the chance to finalize a shocking move for Nicolò Zaniolo in the next hours. The Italian has been on a collision course with his current employers Roma, especially following some unfruitful rounds of negotiations for a new contract.

But while Juventus have been longtime admirers of the 23-year-old, the club is currently paralyzed by the ongoing legal and financial crisis, preventing the management from bolstering Max Allegri’s ranks in January.

Nonetheless, the attacking midfielder’s transfer to Istanbul could leave an opening for a future at in Turin.

According to Sky Sport via ilBianconero, Zaniolo’s contract with Galatasaray will include a buyout clause worth 35 million euros.

The versatile player started his career with Genoa’s youth ranks. He then had stints at Fiorentina and Inter, but only made his breakthrough on the senior level following his arrival to the Italian capital in 2018.

Juve FC say

As a self-proclaimed Juventus childhood supporter, we can never rule out a future for Zaniolo at the Allianz Stadium.

So if his new contract will truly include an affordable buyout clause, then the Bianconeri would certainly stand a better chance of landing the Italian compared to last summer, when Roma were asking for hefty figures in exchange for the player’s services.