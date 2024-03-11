Italian football journalists Ivan Zazzaroni and Riccardo Trevisani had different views when analyzing the situation at Juventus.

The Bianconeri are currently enduring a rough patch with the results going south.

Yesterday, they managed to turn the result upside-down against Atalanta in the second half, only to squander the lead five minutes later. The contest ended in a 2-2 draw that saw Milan eclipse them in the Serie A table.

In the aftermath, Zazzaroni and Trevisani disagreed over the club’s ongoing crisis.

While Il Corriere dello Sport’s editor-in-chief pointed the finger towards the squad’s lack of quality, Trevisani argues that Max Allegri hasn’t been able to take the best out of his players.

The TV commentator complained about the manager’s choices, particularly for refusing to unleash an attacking trident featuring Federico Chiesa and Kenan Yildiz.

“The trident? they only played 17 minutes in three games, a great average,” said Trevisani sarcastically during his appearance on Pressing via IlBianconero.

“We’re talking about Yildiz, a mere child. It’s not as if he’s Messi”, responded Zazzaroni.

“Well, I want to see how Yildiz will develop in five years with other experiences and other coaches,” noted Trevisani.

The two pundits then argued over Manuel Locatelli who had an underwhelming display against La Dea.

“Locatelli was worth 38 million euros. Someone at the club chose him. It’s a choice made by the management and the coach which turned out to be a sensational patch. Today he’s only worth 20M, while Koopmeiners is valued at 50M. You know Who does it depend on? The coach,” claimed Trevisani.

Yet, Zazzaroni defended Allegri’s work by bringing up other examples

” What does Locatelli have to do with the valuation? And how much is Mckennie worth? What about Cambiaso, Iling and Milik?

“If you say that Gasperini improves everyone, why hasn’t he improved Scamacca?

“If we’re talking about Gasperini’s eight-year cycle at Atalanta, we can’t ignore Allegri’s eight years at Juventus.

“Be careful when judging coaches, as the pressure between big clubs and smaller ones differs. Yesterday, Thiago Motta removed Zirkzee but I didn’t read a line about it in the press.”