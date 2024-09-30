Italian journalist Ivan Zazzaroni insists Juventus had a stronger squad last season despite spending big in the summer.

The club’s Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli oversaw a major overhaul. The club signed nine players who joined the first team, including big-money signings like Teun Koopmeiners, Douglas Luiz and Nico Gonzalez.

But on the other hand, the Bianconeri parted ways with key players, especially Federico Chiesa, Adrien Rabiot and Wojciech Szczesny.

But while many believe that Juventus are now better equipped to challenge for the Scudetto title, Zazzaroni thinks otherwise.

The Corriere dello Sport editor-in-chief argues that the Bianconeri were stronger last season, as the current squad can’t make up for the influential departees.

“In my opinion, Juve is not stronger than last season,” said the veteran journalist during his appearance on Pressing via IlBianconero.

“That’s because Szczesny is better than Di Gregorio while Rabiot is stronger than Locatelli. and I don’t see big differences with Koopmeiners.

“Moreover, Chiesa is stronger than Yildiz and Nico. Last season, Juve came third and won the Coppa Italia.”

On the other note, Zazzaroni admitted Thiago Motta has all that it takes to become a top-class manager, even if he finds some of his decisions perplexing.

“Thiago has everything it takes to become a great coach. I don’t understand some of the things he does, but that’s because he’s very confidential.

“He only speaks with the team and wants to surprise us every time. For now, he has shown what he has to do. He must win games.

“But if he can do so while putting on good displays, it would be for the better.”