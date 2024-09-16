Italian journalist Ivan Zazzaroni insists Juventus still haven’t found a player who can fill the gap left by the departure of Federico Chiesa.

Thiago Motta decided to omit the Italian from his plans, deeming him ill-suited to his tactical project. The winger ended up sealing a late-summer move to Liverpool.

While the Euro 2020 winner has yet to make his debut at Anfield Road, Zazzaroni feels his presence is already felt in Turin.

The Corriere dello Sport editor-in-chief argues the Bianconeri don’t have a player capable of influencing the game with his burst of energy as Chiesa used to.

Therefore, the journalist still struggles to understand the reasons behind his omission.

“I still find the renunciation of Chiesa incomprehensible,” wrote Zazzaroni in his CdS column via IlBianconero.

“Fede knows how to imapact the game like no one else in the current Juventus side.”

On the other hand, the veteran columnist feels Yildiz’s pushed rise and the Number 10 could be counterproductive.

“The number ten on his shoulders is, for the moment, just a nice suggestion. He is talented, but he remains green.

“This acceleration puts pressure on him and does not help. And now I am curious to see how Juve will cope in the Champions League, if the air of Europe will act as an additional stimulus.

“We are still in the first weeks of the season, so it is too early for reliable evaluations.”