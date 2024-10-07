Italian football journalist Ivan Zazzaroni feels Douglas Luiz only depicts the host of blunders Juventus committed during the summer.

The 26-year-old was sensational for Aston Villa last season, prompting the Bianconeri to splash 50 million euros to secure his services (a figure that includes the values of Enzo Barrenechea and Samuel Iling-Junior).

Nevertheless, the Brazilian has been enduring a torrid start to life in Turin. He has been unable to earn a starting spot in Thiago Motta’s lineup.

Moreover, in his last two outings against RB Leipzig and Cagliari, he gave away spot-kicks following his introduction in the second half.

Therefore, Zazzaroni believes signing Luiz was a mistake that Juventus committed in the summer, but it wasn’t the only one.

The Corriere dello Sport editor-in-chief also mentions how the Bianconeri failed to address the centre-forward issue, leaving Dusan Vlahovic without a clear understudy.

“Douglas Luiz is one of the problems,” said the veteran journalist during his appearance on Pressing via IlBianconero.

“You only have one centre-forward, and you put Danilo out. Now Bremer is injured, but Danilo still doesn’t play. So isn’t the defense a problem?

“You no longer have Bremer who is Juve’s best defender. He is missing and it’s a big problem.

“You bought Douglas Luiz, yet McKennie, who was previously omitted, is now playing, and now you’re dropping Locatelli.

“At this point, there have been some problems resulting from the transfer market. It’s obvious,” concluded Zazzaroni.