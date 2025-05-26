Italian journalist Ivan Zazzaroni insinuated that Hans Nicolussi Cavaglia may have gifted Juventus the penalty kick that secured Champions League football.

The 24-year-old had joined the Bianconeri’s academy as a mere child and represented every age group before reaching the first team.

The midfielder found little space at Max Allegri’s court last season, and Thiago Motta decided he had no place in his project, so he was loaned out to Venezia with an option to buy at the end of the season.

Despite the Venetians’ relegation to Serie B, Nicolussi Caviglia enjoyed a superb campaign on a personal level, establishing himself as one of the finest deep-lying playmakers in the Italian top flight, and reportedly earning the attention of Inter.

Hans Nicolussi Caviglia gave away a spot-kick to Juventus

Getty Images

The midfielder even showcased his worth on Sunday in Venezia’s losing effort against Juventus, but he eventually tripped Francisco Conceicao inside his own penalty box, allowing Manuel Locatelli to score the winner for the Bianconeri.

Therefore, Zazzaroni came out with an outrageous conspiracy theory, hinting that Caviglia may have done it on purpose as a gift for his parent club.

“I don’t want to be insulted; in fact, I could well get myself insulted, but I found it quite embarrassing,” said the Corriere dello Sport editor-in-chief during his appearance on Pressing via IlBianconero.

“That penalty, the way it came about… You have to say things. I say things the way I see them. It was a strange penalty, the ball was already gone. Strange means that it seems like a gift to me. Dare I say Nicolussi’s gift?”

Ivan Zazzaroni comes up with outrageous theory

Despite being a renowned Inter supporter, fellow journalist Fabrizio Biasin had to step up and defend Caviglia against these shocking allegations.

“Excuse me, can I intervene? I think you can’t say something like that,” said Biasin.

“I mean, Nicolussi Caviglia was the best player for Venezia this season by far, his rating is 9/10. He’s a very serious professional, as well as an intelligent person. I think it’s a very serious thing to say. You can’t say something like that.”

This is where Zazzaroni adopted a more diplomatic approach, but refused to back down entirely.

“I always take responsibility for my words. I didn’t say he was a murderer. I said this was a penalty that left me perplexed.

“I’m not saying he did it on purpose, but it was an ill-advised intervention. Can I say it like that?”