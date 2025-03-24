Italian journalist Ivan Zazzaroni argues that Thiago Motta thought he could prevail over the Juventus soul, only to pay the price in the end.

The Bianconeri appointed the young tactician last summer, identifying him as the ideal profile to lead the club towards a more prosperous era and implement a progressive style of football.

Needless to say, this hasn’t exactly gone according to plan. The team has failed to inspire since the start of the season, putting up feeble displays on most occasions.

After settling for a plethora of disappointing draws, the club sunk to a new low in recent weeks when they suffered horrific defeats to the likes of Empoli in the Coppa Italia, as well as Atalanta (4-0) and Fiorentina (3-0).

Therefore, the management decided to act by trying to salvage what’s left of the campaign through the appointment of Igor Tudor who is charged with the task of securing Champions League football next term.

(Photo by Vincenzo Lombardo/Getty Images)

As for Motta, his tenure only lasted eight months. something that didn’t truly surprise Zazzaroni who has never been convinced by his appointment in the first place.

The veteran journalist claims that the 42-year-old tried to defy the soul of the club only to suffer the same fate as those who preceded him.

“Yesterday the most exposed head was cut off – American style. Others are at risk of falling off,” wrote Zazzaroni in his editorial for Il Corriere dello Sport (via JuventusNews24).

“The coach was guilty of presumption and mismanagement of resources. Out of respect for the professional, I will not venture into the technical-tactical part, even if I would have something to say (and I have said a lot already).

“Thiago perhaps thought he was stronger than the soul of Juventus, alas diabolical. However, it always prevails over those who do not know it thoroughly or underestimate it. The two-man transfer market was ruinous.”