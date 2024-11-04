Italian journalist Ivan Zazzaroni feels Juventus are highly unlikely to win the Scudetto title this season, as they would need a miracle to prevail in the race.

The Bianconeri have yet to taste defeat in the league this season, but their tendency to drop points, especially against lowly opposition, has been hindering their chances. While registering draws against Roma, Napoli and Inter wasn’t calamitous by any means, failing to beat Empoli, Cagliari and Parma promoted several question marks over Juve’s ability to compete for the biggest honors.

For his part, Zazzaroni insists the Turin-based giants aren’t yet ready to win silverware. He argues that Thiago Motta and Cristiano Giuntoli would deserve major plaudits if they somehow manage to steer the club towards a Scudetto triumph.

“This team is not ready to win the title,” said the Corriere dello Sport editor-in-chief during his appearance on Pressing via IlBianconero.

“If they win the Scudetto, it will be a miracle, they should build a statue for Thiago Motta… and one for Giuntoli, who created a team without a backup centre-forward,” said the journalist with a hint of irony.

Zazzaroni also feels that Pierre Kalulu’s good performances have been blown out of proportion, suggesting the French defender is being overhyped.

“I discovered that Kalulu is Beckenbauer today, I didn’t know that. I thought he was a good defender, but he arrived at Juventus and has now become very solid.

“But I don’t think he’s a phenomenon, I believe he’ll go through less fun times. As for Danilo, he’s under a train at the moment.”

Kalulu completed a loan switch from Milan to Juventus last summer. The Bianconeri have the option to purchase his contract at the end of the season, and will likely do so amidst his convincing displays at the back.