Italian journalist Ivan Zazzaroni claims only two Juventus players could break into the starting lineup of Bologna.

In recent weeks, the Emilians have gained significant ground on the free-falling Bianconeri.

The Rossoblu have been the ultimate Dark Horse in Serie A this season. They currently sit fourth in the standings, only two points behind the Old Lady.

Moreover, Bologna coach Thiago Motta has emerged as the favorite to replace Max Allegri next season, adding an intriguing sub-plot to the story.

Therefore, Zazzaroni opted to run a comparison between the two clubs’ starting lineups.

While the general consensus suggests that Juventus have a superior squad, the Corriere dello Sport editor-in-chief believes Bologna have more quality in their starting formation.

Thus, the journalist would only pick two Bianconeri stars in a combined lineup.

“If today they asked me to exchange Juventus players with their Bologna counterparts, I would only keep two Bianconeri stars,” wrote Zazzaroni in his column via IlBianconero.

“I’d pick Szczesny and maybe Danilo (but instead of who?)

“I would never leave out Freuler, Ferguson, Orsolini and Saelemaekers (or even Fabbian) in favor of Cambiaso, McKennie, Locatelli and Rabiot (or Miretti).”

Moreover, the veteran journalist insists that picking Joshua Zirkzee ahead of Dusan Vlahovic is a no-brainer.

“Imagine if I had to choose between Vlahovic and Zirkzee. I would gladly give up Dusan’s goals and firmly bet on Joshua’s participation in the buildup and his overall sacrifice to the cause.

“The Dutchman has a unique way of bringing his teammates into play.”