Italian journalist Ivan Zazzaroni expects fireworks at Juventus this summer, envisioning the arrival of Antonio Conte and more.

The Bianconeri have recently sacked Thiago Motta only eight months into his tenure. The management identified Igor Tudor as the ideal profile to resurrect their campaign, signing him on a short-term deal.

The Croatian’s arrival has thus far paid dividends, putting an end to the club’s crisis and reclaiming their place in the Top 4 after collecting two wins and a draw in his first three fixtures.

Therefore, recent reports in Italy have been tipping Tudor to gain permanence at the end of the season, especially if he manages to secure a spot in the Champions League this season.

But as is often the case, Zazzaroni is swimming against the current, insisting that Juventus will still try to pursue Conte.

“Juventus will try in some way to bring Antonio Conte to Turin,” said the Corriere dello Sport editor-in-chief during his appearance on Pressing via JuventusNews24.

“At the moment, Conte is not answering the calls, as he will have to reason with De Laurentiis at the end of the season.

“I doubt that ADL will let Conte go, but in the case that Conte pushes for a Juventus return, anything can happen.”

Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Zazzaroni expects Conte to eventually declare for Napoli, but this doesn’t mean that Tudor will stay in his role.

“I believe that Conte will stay in Naples. However, I don’t think Tudor will stay at Juventus at the moment. Tudor was hired for four months, an emergency program was made and they hired the most viable coach at that time who accepted the four-month deal without long-term projects.”

Finally, the journalist warned that the changes at Juventus would not be limited to the coach, potentially hinting that the club could part ways with Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli.

“It is true that if Tudor wins all the games, he’ll have the possibility of being confirmed, but at Juventus, it is not said that the changes are limited only to the coach. There are many things that can change at Juventus, not only the coach.”