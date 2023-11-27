In recent days, Antonio Conte seemingly opened the door for a possible Juventus return.

“Marriages are always done in two, you can always dream and hope to get married another time,” were the manager’s exact words when discussing the feasibility of another stint in Turin.

The 54-year-old is a former Bianconeri captain who spent his most successful years on the pitch at the Stadio Delle Alpi.

The Italian then helped the club usher in an era of great success during his unforgettable managerial stint between 2011 and 2014.

Although Conte left Juventus on bad terms with the management, his rapport with the club has seemingly improved since the departure of former club president Andrea Agnelli.

So according to Il Corriere dello Sport editor-in-chief Ivan Zazzaroni, Conte’s desire to return to the club is no longer a hidden secret.

The journalist claims the former Italy manager rejected the chance to join Napoli in favor of a Juventus return. Nevertheless, many at the club didn’t appreciate his recent comments.

“I found the timing of Conte’s comments out of place. If someone had done the same to him, he wouldn’t have taken it well,” argued Zazzaroni in his interview with Pressing via JuventusNews24.

“Saying something like that, even if he was at the University of Salento, obviously goes viral. I can guarantee you that some people didn’t like it.

“The meeting in Vinovo with Calvo was also very unique and fun. In the past, Juventus used to be a completely closed fort, but everything is coming out now. There is a desire to make a bit of a mess.

“Even the walls know that Conte wants to return to Juventus after his decision to stay with his family. He rejected Napoli who have different ideas from his.”

In the same interview, Zazzaroni claimed that Max Allegri will leave Juventus at the end of the season.