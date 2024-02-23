Ivan Zazzaroni believes the Juventus management will show Max Allegri the door at the end of the season.

The Corriere dello Sport editor-in-chief has often defended the work of the under-fire tactician, giving him credit for keeping the club afloat amidst difficult times.

Zazzaroni also suggests that Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli would like to move forward with Allegri.

However, the hierarchy has been distancing itself from all the figureheads who were part of Andrea Agnelli’s former regime, so Allegri could be the next to go.

“For me, Massimiliano Allegri is a great value for Juventus,” said the veteran journalist during his interview with Sportiva via IlBianconero.

“Giuntoli wants to keep him but there is a tendency to get rid of the figures who were part of the Agnelli era.

“I have the feeling that Juventus no longer wants to continue with Allegri. And for me, it is incomprehensible.”

Nevertheless, Allegri still has another year on his contract (expiring in June 2025).

Therefore, the management would have to find a resolution with the manager if they wish to part ways prior to the deadline.

Allegri won five Scudetto titles and four Coppa Italia trophies during his original stint at the club between 2014 and 2019. He also guided the Bianconeri towards two Champions League finals (in 2015 and 2017).

However, the Livorno native has yet to win silverware since making his return to Continassa in 2021.