Italian journalist Ivan Zazzaroni claims the Juventus hierarchy could decide to lend a hand in January to salvage Thiago Motta’s project.

The Bianconeri replaced Max Allegri with the Italian Brazilian tactician who earned the plaudits following his sensational tenure at Bologna. The club also backed him on the market with a war chest of circa 200 million euros that triggered the arrivals of nine new players, including the likes of Douglas Luiz, Nico Gonzalez and Teun Koopmeiners.

But although the club remains undefeated in Serie A this season, the Bianconeri’s league campaign has been largely disappointing thus far, settling for a whopping 11 draws in their first 18 fixtures, leaving them trailing behind in the sixth place in the table.

Therefore, Zazzaroni notes how the club’s project is behind schedule, while the management will struggle to raise funds to sign new players in January, which could force the club’s owners EXOR to inject some cash into the club’s coffers.

“The Motta project is clearly lagging behind. There are still few certainties and too many question marks, both technical and physical,” wrote the veteran journalist in his editorial for Il Corriere dello Sport (via IlBiancoero).

“Furthermore, there are players who are enduring serious difficulties. I’m thinking of Vlahovic, but also Kenan Yildiz and Nico Gonzalez. I can’t even consider Douglas Luiz. It’s clear that in January, Giuntoli will have to work hard to deliver two defenders and another centre-forward to the coach.

“The problem is that he won’t be able to get resources from sales, given that the only players who have a market are Bremer, who is out of action for a long time, Yildiz, Fagioli and perhaps McKennie, who is negotiating a contract renewal.

“Therefore, I don’t rule out that the owners will intervene from their own pockets,” concluded the CdS editor-in-chief.