Teun Koopmeiners is enjoying a new lease on life at Juventus since the arrival of Luciano Spalletti, but Ivan Zazzaroni was bewildered and equally amused by the player’s recent comments.

In the summer of 2024, the Bianconeri spent €60 million to secure the Dutchman’s services from Atalanta, but the latter wasn’t able to replicate the same mesmerising form under the guidance of both Thiago Motta and Igor Tudor, despite playing in a similar role to one he had at Gian Piero Gasperini’s court (mostly an attacking midfielder).

Last Saturday, Spalletti shocked the black-and-white fanbase by deploying the 27-year-old as left centre-back against Cremonese. This choice was also confirmed in the Champions League contest against Sporting CP.

Teun Koopmeiners ecstatic with new role under Luciano Spalletti

After Tuesday’s European draw, Koopmeiners insisted that he feels much more at ease in his role at the back, as he never felt comfortable playing in the final third with his back to the goal.

This comment earned the Netherlands international a sneering remark from Zazzaroni, who wondered why he waited this long to reveal himself as a defender.

“And now who’s going to explain to Giuntoli that last year he paid €60 million (€51.3 million plus fees and bonuses) for a full-back with a license to kill, and not the world-class midfielder he’d promised Motta?” began the Corriere dello Sport editor-in-chief.

“Sure, someone who scored 35 goals for AZ Alkmaar and 26 for Atalanta, but still a full-back.

Teun Koopmeiners (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

“And why did old Teun wait 27 years before making it clear to the world that he doesn’t like playing in midfield and that he had no intention of replacing Conceiçao behind the centre forward?”

“For Allegri, who has never coached him, the Dutchman is perfect in a midfield pairing. And Gasperini, who has also praised his attacking qualities, has never dreamed of playing him alongside Djimsiti and Hien.

“It took Spallettone to find the right, most natural position for Koop in two minutes”

Zazzaroni drops bombs on Elkann & Giuntoli

Zazzaroni then took a sly jab at Juventus’ majority owner John Elkann, suggesting he has tasked Giuntoli with wiping away the last traces of the Andrea Agnelli era.

“We finally know why Elkann got rid of Giuntoli: he had, yes, fulfilled the owners’ mandate by sweeping away everything that led back to Andrea Agnelli.

“But paying €60 million for a full-back, especially in these uncertain times, was unacceptable,” concluded the veteran journalist.