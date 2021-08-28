Zazzaroni slams Ronaldo for always looking for an easy way out

Top Italian journalist, Ivan Zazzaroni has slammed Cristiano Ronaldo for how he left Juventus and says he always walks out on clubs as shown by how he left Real Madrid and now the Bianconeri.

Ronaldo told Juve yesterday that he no longer wants to play for the club and they struck an agreement with Manchester United to sell the former Madrid man.

His departure means two of the game’s biggest stars have changed clubs in this transfer window after Lionel Messi left Barcelona for PSG.

In Messi’s move, there was an obvious case of reluctance from the Argentinian to change clubs with him crying during his press conference to confirm that he was being forced to leave the club because of La Liga restrictions.

However, Ronaldo remarkably didn’t shed a tear and although he penned an open letter to Juve fans, he walked out on the team.

Zazzaroni slammed the attacker and says he is used to walking away when things don’t go his way.

He wrote on Corriere dello Sport, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Unlike Messi, Ronaldo didn’t shed a single tear. He greeted his teammates, managers and employees, then ran to the airport, got on the plane – private, of course. – and away. In the next few days he will return to the only Manchester that really wanted him.

“Ronaldo has always liked the escape. It happened three years ago in Madrid, it happened again in Turin. Always in the name of Messi: in 2018 for the renewal not granted by Florentino, this time because Leo ‘stole’ his place at PSG

“He gave up a Juve that had also resized to cope with the super-salary, as well as the effects of the pandemic.

“A Juve that with the return of Allegri and a new project could have “humanized” him. Ronaldo was and remains the Marquis del Grillo of world football: ‘I know’ you and I are not a … ‘. It is aesthetic perfection.

“To the sound of goals and titles he has arrogated to himself the right to do only his own business”