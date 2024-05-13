Italian journalist Ivan Zazzaroni discusses the latest regarding the managerial situation at Juventus, including Antonio Conte and Thiago Motta.

The Bianconeri are widely expected to part ways with Max Allegri at the end of the season. The 56-year-old still has one year left on his contract, but the disappointing second half of the campaign will prompt an earlier send-off.

In the meantime, Motta emerged as the favorite candidate for the job. The 41-year-old is enjoying a majestic campaign at Bologna, securing the club’s first-ever qualification for the UEFA Champions League.

The Italo-Brazilian’s contract with the Emilans will expire at the end of the season, so he would be free to sign for Juventus in the summer

However, Zazzaroni suggests the young tactician is seeking guarantees regarding the transfer market.

The Corriere dello Sport editor-in-chief believes Motta would have wanted Bologna to grant him a bigger say on the market, which is partially why he’s leaning towards the exit door.

Nevertheless, he will also ask for the same powers at Juventus. This is why Zazzaroni believes Motta’s move to Turin isn’t a given as some suggest.

“The basic problem is the relationship between [Bologna director] Sartori and Thiago Motta,” said the journalist during his appearance on Pressing via IlBianconero.

“The coach would like to have a bigger say in the signings, in what would be a similar arrangement to the one that Sartori and Gasperini had at Atalanta.

“if ​​Saputo manages to find a point of balance, which I can’t see at the moment, the coach could stay.”

“Thiago Motta’s move to Juve is not a given because he wants certainties, guarantees, players of a certain type. With this team, you’re not going anywhere.

“Motta also has offers from Spain and England. If he can stay for another year in Bologna, it would be exceptional for him too.

“Going to Juventus could be a risky move as the team lacks quality players.”

On another note, Zazzaroni claims Juventus don’t want anything to do with their former captain and manager Conte.

“An important executive at Juventus told me that they would never take Conte back.

“After the Coppa Italia final, we will know how the story with Allegri will end. We all believe it will end but I have seen everything in football.”