This season, Yildiz has been exceptional, solidifying his position as a starter under coach Thiago Motta. His importance to the team is further underscored by Juventus entrusting him with the iconic number 10 jersey—a symbol of leadership and creativity at the club. While some liken his style and impact to Del Piero’s finesse, others see shades of Platini’s elegance in his game.

Despite the flurry of comparisons, Boniek has urged patience, emphasising that Yildiz is still at the beginning of his career. Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, Boniek remarked: “Yildiz is a talented boy, with a great future ahead of him. He looks good with the number 10 on his back, but let’s be careful with the comparisons: he’s on the front pages of his story. I can only wish him a career like Platini’s.” His comments reflect a desire to shield Yildiz from undue pressure that could hinder his development.

Yildiz’s undeniable talent and contributions have raised expectations among fans, who hope to see him maintain his high level of performance for years to come. However, as Boniek suggests, tempering those expectations and allowing the youngster to carve out his own legacy will be crucial. Comparisons, while flattering, can sometimes become a burden, and for Yildiz, the focus should remain on continuing his impressive growth and writing his own chapter in Juventus’ illustrious history.