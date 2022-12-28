Zé Maria predicts the teams who could win the Scudetto

Former Brazil star Ze Maria has commented on this season’s Scudetto race and reveals who he believes is in it.

Napoli currently leads the standings after a superb first half of the season and they will want to continue when action resumes next week.

Juventus started the season poorly, but they hit top form just before the World Cup break and are now ten points behind the leaders.

This should make them one of the clubs that can win the title. However, Ze Maria does not name them.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“I would not exclude Milan a priori from chasing Napoli, indeed I think that the Rossoneri are the team to beat as reigning champion.

“I think that it will be a threesome between Spalletti’s team and the two Milanese, but I would be very pleased if Napoli finally won”.

Juve FC Says

It is always a good thing when people write you off in a title race and it helps you to play without expectations.

Our stars will thrive as underdogs, so there is no need to try to prove to anyone that we are good enough to win the title.