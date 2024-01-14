Longtime Juventus nemesis Zdenek Zeman has returned to cause controversy with his remarks following his defeat against Next Gen.

The 76-year-old rejoined Pescara for another spell, this time starting his adventure in Serie C

Fate put him in the Old Lady’s path once again, with Juventus Next Gen competing in the same category.

The young Bianconeri secured a vital win by four goals to three, which saw them move up the table to the 14th spot, much to the dismay of the veteran Czech tactician.

Zeman, who once accused Juventus of consuming performance-enhancing substances back in the 90s, returned to claim foul play on the part of the Turin-based giants.

The former Roma and Lazio manager implies that Juventus Next Gen received deliberate favors from the referee, as the team has to be saved from relegation.

“I think we played well in the first half, and the second was also decent,” said the Pescara coach during his pre-match interview ahead of his team’s clash against Perugia via La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“But then, we conceded twice from offside positions and received five yellow cards, so it became difficult to play. Also because Juventus Next Gen must be saved…”.

Zeman remains a cult figure in the lower leagues of Italian football, especially due to his ultra-attacking brand of football.

However, he found little success at the top level, and only has two Serie B medals to show from his lengthy managerial career.