Zenga praises Allegri for his response to the 15 points deduction

Walter Zenga is impressed by Max Allegri’s mindset after the Juventus manager insisted there are more points to be won even though his team has been docked 15.

Juve received the deduction as a punishment for their use of capital gains and the Bianconeri are certainly now out of the title race.

Finishing this term inside the top four will be a remarkable achievement now, yet Allegri has continued to focus on the points his team still has to win and wants them to do well in the Europa League and Coppa Italia.

In response, former Inter Milan goalkeeper, Zenga said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“I liked his words, he spoke of opportunities for the team that has two cups to compete in and the championship where there are 60 points up for grabs. While for Serie A Juventus cannot afford to miss a shot, in the two cups they can also play it because could weigh the pride of a group of experienced players”.

Juve FC Says

Allegri loves to be very positive all the time and we need that attitude now more than ever, as his team has a lot of work to do.

The Juve gaffer must inspire his boys to stay focused and work hard to earn as many points as possible to help their efforts to end the term well, regardless of the deduction.