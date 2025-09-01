LEIPZIG, GERMANY - MAY 03: Lois Openda of RB Leipzig looks on during the Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and FC Bayern München at Red Bull Arena on May 03, 2025 in Leipzig, Germany. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Imminent Juventus signings Edon Zhegrova and Lois Openda are only hours away from finalising their respective transfers.

On Sunday night, it was reported that the Bianconeri secured an agreement with LOSC Lille for the transfer of Zhegrova. The French club accepted an offer worth €20 million to part ways with the Kosovan winger who was running on an expiring contract.

The Bianconeri have unblocked this operation by sending Nico Gonzalez to Atletico Madrid on loan with an obligation to buy worth €33 million.

Edon Zhegrova arrives at J|Medical

On Monday morning, Zhegrova arrived at the J|Medical Centre, where he was greeted by dozens of Juventus fans who gathered at the facility’s gate.

The 26-year-old signed some autographs and took pictures with the supporters before undergoing his routine medical tests.

Nevertheless, Zhegrova isn’t the only one to land in Italy to seal a deadline-day move to Juventus, as Openda has also been spotted at Linate airport in Milano.

Both videos were shared by Italian journalist and Juve insider, Romeo Agresti.

#Juventus: #Openda è atterrato a Linate: ora lo spostamento a Torino per le visite mediche // Openda has landed at Linate, now heading to Turin for medicals with Juventus

Openda is a Belgian striker who has been identified by the club as an alternative to Randal Kolo Muani after failing to find an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain, much to the French player’s dismay.

Lois Openda lands in Italy ahead of Juventus move

The 25-year-old is thus finalising his transfer from RB Leipzig. He is expected to sign on loan with an obligation to buy worth €45-50 million.

It remains to be seen whether these two transfers will signal the end of Juve’s deadline-day business, or if more new signings will be on their way to Continassa.

As exclusively revealed by Juve FC and Sportitalia journalist Alfredo Pedulla earlier today, the Bianconeri are holding talks with OGC Nice for the potential transfer of 32-year-old French right-back Jonathan Clauss.