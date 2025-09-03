Edon Zhegrova has officially completed his move to Juventus, providing the Bianconeri with additional attacking depth for the new season.

The men in black and white endured a busy summer transfer window, with Zhegrova arriving as a direct replacement for Nicolas Gonzalez, who completed a move to Atlético Madrid. The Spanish side had been pursuing Gonzalez for several weeks, and during that period, Juventus also opened discussions with Lille regarding Zhegrova.

At one stage, there were doubts over whether Gonzalez’s transfer would materialise, which in turn risked halting Juventus’ pursuit of Zhegrova. However, once an agreement was reached for the Argentine winger to leave, the Bianconeri accelerated negotiations and successfully secured the Kosovo international.

A Dangerous Attacker Joins Juventus

Zhegrova arrives in Turin with a reputation for being one of Ligue 1’s most exciting wide players during his time at Lille. Known for his flair, direct dribbling, and ability to unlock defences, he consistently caused problems for opponents and was widely regarded as one of the French club’s most dangerous assets.

Now in black and white, the winger is determined to make an impression and contribute to Juventus’ campaign under Igor Tudor. His versatility and creativity are expected to add a new dimension to the squad’s attacking play, ensuring the Bianconeri remain competitive across all fronts.

Zhegrova’s Juventus Dream

Since finalising his transfer, Zhegrova has spoken openly about his excitement at joining such a historic club. As quoted by Football Italia, he revealed a special dream he hopes to fulfil during his time at the Allianz Stadium: “to score a last-minute goal to win the title or something like that.”

The attacker’s ambition underlines both his confidence and his determination to be decisive on the biggest occasions. Juventus supporters will be encouraged by his hunger to play a pivotal role, and the club will be eager to see him replicate the form that made him so admired in France.

With Zhegrova in the squad, Juventus have further strengthened their attacking options, and his arrival could prove significant as they aim to challenge for silverware this season.