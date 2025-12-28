Although he didn’t register a direct goal contribution, Juventus winger Edon Zhegrova made a big impact off the bench in the 2-0 away victory over Pisa.

Since the start of the season, the Kosovar has only been used as a substitute, except for a Champions League starting appearance against Pafos.

The talented winger is still working on finding his optimal form after suffering a serious injury last season.

Edon Zhegrova credits Luciano Spalletti for improving his game

Zhegrova was tipped to start against Pisa this weekend in the absence of the injured Francisco Conceicao, but Luciano Spalletti revealed that he has been impeded by the flu.

Nevertheless, the 26-year-old’s introduction in the second half paid dividends, as Juventus looked instantly more dangerous afterwards.

Edon Zhegrova (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

After the contest, the former LOSC Lille star credited Spalletti, who’s also helping him improve his defensive path.

“The important thing is that the group stayed united,” said Zhegrova in his post-match interview with DAZN via Tuttosport.

“Obviously, I want to put my qualities at the team’s disposal. Spalletti is helping me improve even in the defensive phase, which I was already doing at my previous clubs.

“I can’t always come off at 100%—I haven’t played much and I’ve been sidelined.”

Zhegrova enjoying his new nickname at Juventus

Spalletti, who hailed Zhegrova as a ‘genius’ after the contest, had also given the nickname ‘Zeppetta’, which can be roughly translated as a small, yet crucial, object.

“The ‘zeppetta’, as Spalletti calls it? It’s something I was born with. I thank the coach for giving me this nickname,” laughs the Kosovo international.

Juventus will be hoping to have the tricky winger at his best, so he could start delivering the goods from the first minute, rather than being reduced to the super-sub role.