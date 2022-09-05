Zibì Boniek discusses if Juventus can play with two strikers

Former Juventus man and UEFA vice president Zibì Boniek has commented about Juventus fielding two strikers at the same time as Arkadiusz Milik keeps scoring.

Dusan Vlahovic is their main main man at the moment, but they added Milik to their squad before the last transfer window closed, and the Pole has been in fine form.

He has two goals to his name already and started the Bianconeri game against Fiorentina while Vlahovic was on the bench.

Milik scored Juve’s only goal in the 1-1 draw to hand them a point in the game, but can he play alongside Vlahovic?

Boniek thinks the best man to answer that question is Max Allegri, but he admits both frontmen are good enough for the club.

He says, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“This must be asked of Allegri. My opinion is that Milik is a player who knows how to score, he always scored everywhere even when he played little. To find the form he must play, if he plays in flashes he will never be in condition. In my opinion any team can play with two strikers, as long as the game is supported in that sense.”

Juve FC Says

We have two of the finest strikers in Serie A, and we must enjoy the rewards that come with that.

Vlahovic has proven his mettle in the last few seasons, while Milik was a top striker in the league when he played for Napoli.

He has shown good form in his first few games, and both could compete for who outscores each other at the club this term.