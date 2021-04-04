Zidane considering quitting Real Madrid as Juventus considers him for their bench

Zinedine Zidane is seriously considering leaving Real Madrid at the end of this season.

The Frenchman has been one of their most successful managers in recent seasons, but he has been dropping hints about leaving the Spanish club.

He has remained non-committal in Madrid and Todofichajes says this might be his last campaign at the club.

The former midfielder is one manager being considered for the Juventus bench.

The Bianconeri have kept faith with Andrea Pirlo so far, but he has seen his side struggle for form and they could fire him.

Juve has dropped points in two consecutive games that they should have won against Benevento and Torino.

Their next match will be against Napoli and they are a tough side to face for any team.

The club will expect their team to bounce back with a win in that game, however, if that doesn’t happen, they might be forced to cut short Pirlo’s time on the bench.

The report claims that Zidane is targeting becoming the next manager of France, where he would manage the likes of Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe.

But the lure of a return to Juve as manager might be too big an opportunity to turn down.