Juventus could suffer a blow in their bid to add Paul Pogba to their squad in this transfer window.

The midfielder is leaving Manchester United again as a free agent and a return to Juve, similar to what happened earlier in his career, has been reported.

Some rumours in the past few days say the midfielder’s entourage and Juve have been discussing a possible move.

Ideally, Juve has a very good chance of adding him to their squad, but in football, you can never be too sure.

The latest update on his future from RMC, as reported by Football Italia, claims his next move could be tied to Zinedine Zidane.

The former Juventus midfielder is in talks to become the next manager of PSG, and Pogba is interested in playing under the serial Champions League winner.

This means Juve might miss out on his signature if Zidane makes the move and asks the French champions to add Pogba to his squad.

Juve FC Says

Pogba has never played in Ligue 1, and he has already enjoyed success in Italy.

If he wants a fresh challenge in a new league, he could wait and move to Paris.

But at Juve, he is almost guaranteed to enjoy the love and support of the fans which was missing during his stint at Manchester United.